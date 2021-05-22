Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $337,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 133,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Ontrak by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

