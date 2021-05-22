Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 17,520 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $81.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

