Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.22. The stock had a trading volume of 718,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,874. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.16.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

