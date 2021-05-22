Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 149,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

