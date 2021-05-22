First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 280,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

