Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 525,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 240,758 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,421,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

