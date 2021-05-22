UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. 496,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.