Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,860 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 443,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,529. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

