First National Bank of Omaha Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.29. 2,675,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,793. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

