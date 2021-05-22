Truist Securities Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $180.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.18.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,222. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 147.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

