Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,576. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

