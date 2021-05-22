ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 1,065,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,712. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

