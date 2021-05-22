First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. 2,646,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.