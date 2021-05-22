Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.24. 344,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,502. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.19 and a 12-month high of $457.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

