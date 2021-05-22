Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of RHS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.82. 5,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $129.91 and a 12-month high of $166.68.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

