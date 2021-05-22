11,104 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

BABA traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,496,779. The firm has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

