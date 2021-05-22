Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,015 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,314 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Illumina were worth $85,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 6,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Illumina by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.62. 883,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.06 and a 200 day moving average of $386.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

