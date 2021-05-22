General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 147,624 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $128,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

GM stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,150,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,126,619. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

