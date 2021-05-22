Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $147,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $614.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.61 and its 200-day moving average is $539.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $257.63 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

