iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $251.87. 674,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average of $243.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.