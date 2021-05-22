Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 881,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

