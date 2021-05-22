Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $300,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,603 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 446,830 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 189,914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,492,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,805 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. 463,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,603. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

