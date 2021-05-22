Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.72 and traded as high as $14.27. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 154,804 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,218,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

