Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.81

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.81 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 57.02 ($0.74). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 57.02 ($0.74), with a volume of 32,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.84. The company has a market cap of £95.90 million and a P/E ratio of -143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.