Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post sales of $22.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.78 million, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $96.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

