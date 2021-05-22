Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $92.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 375,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

