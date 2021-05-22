Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,368.44

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,368.44 ($30.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,704 ($35.33). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 57,896 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,591.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,370.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

