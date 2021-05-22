Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.32

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.32 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.91). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 50,009 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

