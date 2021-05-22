KeyCorp Cuts iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $26.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 8,809,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756,834. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

