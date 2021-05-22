Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s first-quarter 2021 top-line growth benefited from higher recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. Markedly, the solution is available across the top public cloud vendors including Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the coronavirus crisis. This, in turn, provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow at a mid- to high-single digit percentage year over year. However, coronavirus-led disruption is likely to hurt consulting revenues. Teradata shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 776,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.