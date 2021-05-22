Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 972,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

