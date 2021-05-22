Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,862,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.