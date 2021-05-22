Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,203. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

