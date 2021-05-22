Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $72.92

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.92 or 0.00190777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00372015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00842425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 73,216,329 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

