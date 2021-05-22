MVL Market Capitalization Achieves $235.39 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. MVL has a market cap of $235.39 million and $207,724.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.31 or 0.00882455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00091044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,810,777,685 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

