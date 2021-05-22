Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 577.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,837,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.24. 367,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

