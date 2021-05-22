13,409 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 626,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,411 shares of company stock worth $4,664,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

