Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total value of $674,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,099,084.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $257.81. The company had a trading volume of 102,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,145. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.48 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.