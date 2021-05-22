Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.23. 20,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 613,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.