F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 198,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

