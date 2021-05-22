Truist Securities Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.02. 1,444,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

