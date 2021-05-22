Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

ABEO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 860,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $178,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

