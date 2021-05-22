Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

BANR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 148,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,243. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $585,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $2,293,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 44.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 13.9% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 263,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

