MKM Partners Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $86.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $116.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of LITE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 1,794,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

