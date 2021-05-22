Barclays Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $117.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

JACK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

