Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.53 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

VCEL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 279,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5,273,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

