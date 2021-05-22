Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) General Counsel Sells $924,089.02 in Stock

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CODX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 773,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,891. The stock has a market cap of $241.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -3.62. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

