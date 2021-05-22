Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CFO Renee Gaeta Sells 6,260 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Renee Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Renee Gaeta sold 100 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400.00.

ESTA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 85,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,540. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

