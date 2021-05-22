Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 5,920 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,216. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a 200 day moving average of $172.06. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.