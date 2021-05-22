Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson Sells 17,302 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $557,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FTHM stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 68,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,347. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

